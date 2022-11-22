Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast quiet before Thanksgiving storm that could bring travel delays

Thanksgiving travel delays are possible for the South, Lower Mississippi Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The national weather forecast is quiet on Tuesday, with a warm-up slated for the West, the Plains and the Midwest.  

The Thanksgiving storm in the Southeast

The Thanksgiving storm in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

The next big system will start in the Northwest and dive over the Rockies.  

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade weather

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade weather (Credit: Fox News)

This storm will bring possible travel delays for the South and Lower Mississippi Valley on Thanksgiving before spreading over the Southeast.  

The Thanksgiving storm on Sunday in the Northeast

The Thanksgiving storm on Sunday in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also pop up over Florida the next few days. 

