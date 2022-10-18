Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

National Parks Service awards cultural heritage grants to preservation projects in TN, KY, other states

The grant will provide up to $25,000 for projects related to cultural resource preservation, heritage tourism

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The National Parks Service has awarded grants for cultural heritage preservation projects in Tennessee, Kentucky and five other states in the service's Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative region.

National Parks Service officials said Monday that 23 projects in the region are receiving $335,166 in grants in partnership with the Jefferson National Parks Association.

Grantees are getting up to $25,000 for projects related to cultural resource preservation and heritage tourism, said Timothy S. Good, chair of the Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative for the National Park Service.

SEC FINES TENNESSEE $100,000 FOR FANS' CELEBRATION FOLLOWING VICTORY OVER ALABAMA

In Kentucky, the Young Historians Project is receiving $1,193 to train 75 seventh grade students in historical research, sourcing, writing, and public speaking.

The National Parks Service is awarding cultural heritage preservation grants for projects in seven states including Tennessee.

The National Parks Service is awarding cultural heritage preservation grants for projects in seven states including Tennessee.

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK CAMPGROUND REOPENS AFTER CLOSING FOR 9 YEARS

In Tennessee, two Memphis-area projects also are receiving funds from the parks service. The No Tears Project is getting $25,000 for an outreach program that uses music and conversation to engage communities in learning about civil rights heritage, officials said.

Also, the Lynching Sites Project is receiving $3,801 to place a historical marker near the site where Pat Crump, a Black man, was lynched by a mob in south Memphis in 1911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Projects in Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri also received grants. A list of the projects can be found here.