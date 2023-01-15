National Education Association teachers union creates 'Race-Based Trauma' learning course

The National Education Association (NEA), a labor union composed of educators, has announced a "Race-Based Trauma Blended Learning Course."

The course will "explore race-based trauma, its causes and effects, and offers research-based tools to address it," according to the NEA's Twitter.

FEDERAL JUDGE HANDS DESANTIS ADMIN WIN OVER ‘STOP WOKE ACT’

"Our students are shouldering the accumulation of inherited racial trauma―such as implicit bias or racism―and can affect young people’s ability to learn, make responsible decisions, or maintain healthy relationships," says NEA. "It is imperative to recognize the effects of racial trauma in order to restore equity and well-being."

The NEA has had a long history of involvement in racial and sexual issues with the organization hosting an annual "Conference on Racial and Social Justice." Additionally, the NEA works with Black Lives Matter to "spark an ongoing movement of critical reflection and honest conversation and impactful actions in school communities for people of all ages to engage with issues of racial justice."

NEW YORK CITY HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL WHO TEACHES ‘LOVE AND RESPECT’ INVOLVED IN SCUFFLE AGAINST STUDENT: REPORT

The labor union also facilitates BLM events on campus, solicits support for them, and works with BLM agents to host rallies and events on public campuses. Additionally, the NEA has claimed that the act of "portraying the government as overreaching" as "harmful to racial discourse" in addition to the use of negative association when referring to black criminals.

NEA experts are frequent speakers at South by Southwest (SXSW) which include seminars such as "Why Porn Literacy Belongs in Sex Education," "Without Roe: Impact on Education & Workforce," and "White Supremacy & Antisemitism on Campus."

The NEA donates heavily to political candidates and parties, with the majority of its donations going to Democrats.