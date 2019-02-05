Nashville man tries robbing woman before her husband shoots him, police say

A would-be thief was shot Monday night after the victim’s husband stopped the crime in progress, chased the man down and opened fire, police said.

The suspect, Jordan Ponce, 19, approached a 25-year-old woman walking home Monday night in Antioch about 9:30 p.m., Metro Nashville Police said in a press release. He allegedly ran up behind her and grabbed at her purse.

But when she wouldn’t let go, the woman told police, he bashed her head against the building wall.

GEORGIA MAN SHOOTS, KILLS ARMED ROBBER AT FAMILY DOLLAR

That’s when her 29-year-old husband reportedly heard her screams and raced to help.

Authorities said Ponce fled the scene but was chased by the husband, who jumped over a fence and landed on top of the suspect. The pair struggled. Still, the relentless husband remained on his trail and a second fight ensued.

The suspect hit the husband in the head, prompting him to take out his gun and fire.

Police say the injured suspect, identified as Ponce, got into a silver car and fled the scene. Authorities later discovered that the vehicle he left in was stolen 90 minutes before the attempted robbery. It was located early Tuesday.

TEXAS EXECUTES INMATE, 61, WHO KILLED POLICE OFFICER IN ADULT-BOOKSTORE ROBBERY

A department spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday that Ponce is in the hospital and being treated for wounds to his stomach and hands.

The department spokesperson also said that while the investigation is ongoing, charges against Ponce are expected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said she was not aware of any pending charges against the husband who pursued the suspect.