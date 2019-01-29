Georgia man shoots, kills armed robber at Family Dollar

A customer shot and killed a would-be thief on Tuesday as he tried to hold up a Family Dollar store in Atlanta, police said.

The shooting took place in the early morning in DeKalb County.

County police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer told WGXA that an unidentified suspect entered the store and pulled a gun on two employees.

While the armed suspect was demanding money from the cashier, a customer pulled his own gun and fired, Fox 5 reported.

Police are investigating the scene but said that the customer will not be charged in the shooting.

There were at least three customers and two employees in the store at the time of the shooting. There were no other reported injuries or fatalities