Nashville art gallery owner vows to rebuild after 'shocking' Christmas Day bombing

The Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nasvhille damaged scores of buildings but did nothing to break the "resilient" spirit of residents and business owners.

The owner of an art gallery heavily damaged by the blast is already vowing to rebuild and reopen.

"I'm resilient, our community is resilient," The Studio 208 owner Ashley Bergeron Segroves told "CAVUTO Live" on Saturday. "... We've had the flood, the tornadoes, the pandemic and the riots, and now we've had this horrible, horrible situation downtown that has decimated an entire block of historic buildings that were built in the 1800s."

Segroves said the once "lively" downtown area now feels like a "war zone." Her gallery is one of the casualties.

"The front room and the back room sustained the damage. The force of the blast came in and glass was everywhere. The back walls kind of caved in ... but we were really, really fortunate," she said.

Segroves, who lives in the back of the gallery, said she initially planned to fly home for the holidays but decided to cancel her flight at the last minute. She woke up Christmas morning to alarming text messages from family and friends, asking if she was safe.

BRAD PAISLEY SENDS GENEROUS GIFT TO VICTIM OF NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS DAY BOMBING: 'I WILL TREASURE IT FOREVER'

After seeing the damage, Segroves said she experienced a rush of emotions -- "shock, fear and then sadness." But Sergroves is determined to rebuild.

While one of her important pieces was damaged, she called it a "pretty big miracle" that the bulk of her art was unscathed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP