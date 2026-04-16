Bernie Sanders, AOC-backed Democrat wins key House race as GOP fails to expand fragile majority

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Republicans fell short in their bid to flip a vacant U.S. House seat in a blue-leaning district in northern New Jersey.

Democrat Analilia Mejia, who was backed by progressive champions Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of neighboring New York, defeated GOP candidate Joe Hathaway in Thursday's special election in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.

With her victory, Mejia will fill the final eight months of the term of Gov. Mikie Sherrill , the Democratic representative who stepped down from Congress in November after winning New Jersey's gubernatorial election.

The special election came as the GOP clings to a fragile House majority. Republicans would have relished the opportunity to pick up the seat, but they faced an uphill climb to flip the suburban district Sherrill won by 15 points in her 2024 re-election and carried by roughly the same margin in last year's gubernatorial election.

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Mejia, a progressive organizer who served as national political director on the 2020 Sanders presidential campaign, pulled off an upset in the February Democratic primary, narrowly edging out more moderate rival former Rep. Tom Malinowski in a field of 11 candidates. While Mejia was the clear choice of the party's left flank, the rest of the field appeared to divide the moderate and center-left vote.

Her victory was another boost for the left against the establishment after democratic socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sent shock waves across the nation with his Democratic primary victory in June 2025.

Hathaway, a former Randolph Township mayor and current council member who was uncontested for the GOP congressional nomination, told Fox News Digital that the choice for voters was "between a common sense, practical independent leader who's gotten things done at the local level in New Jersey and knows the issues, contrasted with someone who's running on pure ideology, far left-wing ideology, Squad-backed ideology."

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Mejia recently appeared at a town hall with Malinowski and, on Sunday, teamed up with Sherrill on the campaign trail as she aimed to unite Democrats, who enjoy a sizable registration advantage in the district.

Hathaway claimed that Mejia was trying "to hide a little bit" from "some of her rhetoric, because she knows that those policies are completely out of touch, but it's not fooling voters. It's certainly not fooling us."

Jewish voters make up a key part of the district's electorate, and Hathaway, in the only debate in the special election, claimed Mejia was antisemitic, noting that she has said Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

"She blamed Israel for the attacks by Hamas on October 7," Hathaway said. "I think Jewish individuals across this district, Republican or Democrat, are very afraid of this kind of rhetoric."

Hathaway said, "I've spoken to more members of the Jewish community who have told me they've never voted for a Republican in their life, who are going to vote for me in this race. I mean, that shows you where the Jewish community is on the importance of this race and how they are not aligned with Mejia... and her platform."

Mejia pledged to "protect the rights of Jewish constituents," and said her criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza should not be conflated with antisemitism.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mejia said, "Joe Hathaway’s inability to distinguish between criticism of a government or government official and bigotry is troubling and disgusting in equal measure."

Mejia last week wrote that she was "honored" after being endorsed by the liberal pro-Israel political group J Street PAC. But her acceptance of the endorsement triggered pushback on the left, with the North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America calling her move a "heel turn."

Hathaway, as he worked to win over independents and Democrats, pointed out where he agrees and disagrees with President Donald Trump , who lost the district by eight points in the 2024 presidential election.

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"I’m always going to do what’s right for this district first. And I’ve been clear: If the president’s going to do things that are good for the district, increasing the SALT cap deduction, putting money back in people’s pockets, especially New Jersey, affordability is so tough here. If we’re doing things like border security, reducing fentanyl deaths like we’ve seen in our community. Those are good things. I support those policies," Hathaway said.

"But on the other hand, if the president's going to do things that aren't in the best interest of our district, it's my job to push back, and that's exactly what I've done," he spotlighted.

Hathaway pointed to Trump's move last year to terminate billions of federal dollars for the Gateway Project, which is funding a new train tunnel under the Hudson River connecting New Jersey and New York, and the president's plans to cut roughly 1,000 jobs and nearly $1 billion in funding for an Army base located in New Jersey.

"I'm going to call balls and strikes in this race. I'm not going to be a rubber stamp for anybody," Hathaway said.

And Hathaway predicted, "I think we have the right math, the right bipartisan coalition to come together to win this thing on April 16."

But Hathaway came up short, given the rough political climate facing Republicans and the traditional headwinds for the party in power.

Mejia repeatedly tied Hathaway to Trump and Republicans in Congress.

"MAGA Republicans are driving up everyday costs with extreme policies my opponent supports. Healthcare and critical programs are being gutted just to fund tax breaks for the ultra-rich. We can’t afford another vote for Trump in Congress," she wrote in a recent social media post.

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Dan Cassino, a Fairleigh Dickinson University political science professor and pollster, called Hathaway's hopes of capturing crossover Democrats "a pipe dream."

"Democrats as a whole do not seem interested in finding common ground with Trump," Cassino said on Monday, as he predicted that most voters in the special election would be strong partisans. "Democratic turnout is through the roof and Republican turnout is depressed at this point."