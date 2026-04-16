Franklin Graham defends Trump in letter shared on Truth Social after AI ‘Jesus’ image backlash

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Rev. Franklin Graham is defending President Donald Trump in a statement shared Thursday on Truth Social after backlash over an image critics said depicted him as Jesus Christ.

The statement was released Thursday by Graham and shared by the president as a signed letter.

"I do not believe President Trump would knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ — that would certainly be inappropriate," Graham wrote.

He added that Trump believed the image showed "a doctor helping someone," and said the president "immediately removed the post" after concerns were raised.

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"There were no spiritual references — no halo, there were no crosses, no angels," Graham wrote. "It was a flag, soldiers, a nurse, fighter planes, eagles… I think this is a lot to do about nothing."

Graham also referenced a separate image Trump shared on Truth Social that appeared to show Jesus standing beside him with a hand on his shoulder, suggesting it represented guidance rather than self-depiction, and said critics were attempting to "spin this into something that it isn’t."

"And the illustration from someone else he reposted on Truth Social today, I must say that I like the fact that this is a picture of Jesus whispering in his ear or at least His hand on his shoulder, guiding him," Graham said. "We all need that — we all need to be listening to Jesus."

A representative for Graham told Fox News Digital said the reverend had no further comment, and that he'd be appearing on Fox News' "Hannity" Thursday night.

The controversy began Sunday night when Trump posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social showing himself appearing to heal a man while surrounded by patriotic imagery, prompting criticism from both political opponents and some of his own supporters.

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Trump addressed the backlash the following day.

"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor… only the fake news could come up with that one," Trump said. "It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better."

The post was later deleted.

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The episode comes as Trump has also been engaged in a public dispute with Pope Leo XIV, whom he criticized as "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy," while the pope said he was "unafraid" of the Trump administration.

Despite that defense, criticism earlier in the week came from within Trump’s base.

OutKick contributor Riley Gaines questioned the post, while RedState writer Bonchie called the image "blasphemy" and urged Trump to apologize. Influencer Brilyn Hollyhand added that "faith is not a prop."

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Criticism also came from media figures and political opponents, including Cenk Uygur, who called it "blasphemous," and NBC’s Richard Engel, who questioned whether Trump was joking.

Others defended the post, arguing it was symbolic and misinterpreted.

Graham also praised Trump’s record on religious freedom and expressed hope the president could meet with Pope Leo in the future.

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"I would hope that the President and Pope Leo can meet at some point, and that the Pope would have the opportunity to thank President Trump for his efforts to protect religious liberty," Graham said.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Brian Flood and Eric Mack contributed to this report.