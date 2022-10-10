'Multiple' Oregon youths detained after allegedly trying to rob pedestrians at gunpoint

Police said "multiple" youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been robbed, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police located a vehicle linked to the crimes, and after a chase several occupants jumped from the vehicle and ran.

Police dogs and tactical units were brought in to help find the youths. The number of suspects arrested was not immediately disclosed.