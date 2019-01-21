Moose seen chasing snowboarders, skiers at Colorado resort

Snowboarders and skiers at a resort in Colorado were chased by a moose on Saturday, and the frightening ordeal was captured on video by one of those being charged.

Lo Drogsvold was on the slopes at Breckenridge Ski Resort when they spotted a large moose nearby. In a video she posted online, snowboarders were seen nearby when the moose suddenly, but slowly, started to charge at them.

Drogsvold wrote on Facebook that she was charged "for a solid 1/2 mile with no signs of letting up" -- although only part of the chase was caught on video. Thinking fast, she "ducked into a treewell because [she] was losing speed and he was closing in me fast."

She said she hid behind the tree she found until the moose wasn't around, and called the situation "intense."

John Bugler, CEO of the resort, recently said that staff members try to prevent guests from approaching the large mammals, which are generally peaceful but can become aggressive if they feel threatened.

Drogsvold told the Summit Daily News that no one appeared to be injured after the moose charged, but said people did not react properly to seeing the mammal.

The snowboarder said she felt responsible as somebody who knows the area, and therefore posted the video online to "try to educate people about moose and keep them safe if we can."

Moose, while herbivores, "can be just as dangerous as carnivores," according to the National Park Service. Weighing up to 1,600 pounds, moose "will charge anything they think is threatening."

Wildlife experts have encouraged anyone who encounters a moose to stay at least 25 yards away and to escape as fast as possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.