Mom who lost 6 children in house fire released from hospital

Fire officials say a woman who lost six of her nine children in a house fire in Baltimore has been released from the hospital.

The fire department said in a news release Tuesday that Katie Malone was released on Friday from the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she was taken after the fire on Jan. 12.

The three children who escaped the fire had been released from the hospital earlier.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Katie Malone posted on Facebook that the family must plan a funeral "that is frankly impossible to fathom."

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.