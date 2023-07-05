Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Missouri reported 8 traffic fatalities, 4 drownings over July Fourth weekend

MO Highway Patrol responded to a total of 390 traffic crashes over holiday weekend

Associated Press
Eight people died on Missouri roads over the long Fourth of July weekend, and four people drowned on the state's waterways, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The patrol said 56-year-old James Roy of Kansas City, Missouri, drowned in Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday. Hamsa Mohamed, 41, of St. Louis, drowned Saturday after jumping from a cliff into the Big River in Jefferson County.

Missouri Fox News graphic

There were eight traffic fatalities and four drownings in Missouri over the long July Fourth weekend. 

Two others drowned on Tuesday. A 6-year-old boy died at Lake of the Ozarks. His name was not released. In western Missouri, 22-year-old Carlos Antonio of St. Joseph drowned while swimming at Smithville Lake.

Three of the five traffic deaths happened Saturday, while the other five were on Tuesday. A 13-year-old boy died Saturday near the northwestern Missouri town of Stanberry when the vehicle he was in left the road and overturned several times.

Troopers worked 390 traffic crashes during the holiday period that began Friday night and ended Tuesday. Troopers made 116 driving while intoxicated arrests and 21 drug arrests, the patrol said.