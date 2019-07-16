Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Missouri woman hunts down thieves, steals car back: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Missouri woman with no background in police work tracked down the suspects who stole her car, then stole the car right back, according to a Monday report.

Kansas City resident Danielle Reno told KCTV5 that her Toyota 4Runner was stolen while she was at a gas station with her daughter.

A Missouri woman said stole back her car from car thieves. 

“I got out of my car, grabbed my daughter, and my car was gone,” Reno said.

Reno filed a report with authorities, then took matters into her own hands, the station reported.

By tracking purchases on her credit cards and the activity of her phone – which were in the stolen vehicle – Reno said she managed to narrow in on the suspects.

“We stalked this lady for 48 hours. She had no idea what we were doing,” Reno said.

A QuickTrip attendant told Reno the car thieves were on their way to an Applebee’s, KCTV5 reported. At the restaurant, Reno said she saw one of the suspects walk in with her wallet and keys.

“Got our waters and she walked in the door,” Reno said. “I about had a heart attack.”

Reno said left the restaurant and took back her car. She told KCTV5 that the interior of the car had been thrashed and she didn’t want to drive it anymore.

Clay County deputies reportedly arrested the suspects. Authorities told KCTV5 that citizens are ill-advised to conduct investigations on their own, but noted that Reno never put herself in danger.

