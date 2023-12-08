Mississippi man killed after shooting at police

Police officers in north Mississippi shot and killed a man who fired a gun toward them, a state Department of Public Safety spokesperson said.

Bailey Martin said the shooting happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday in Amory. She said the officers were responding to a call about a person firing a weapon and the officers "did not receive any serious physical injury."

MISSISSIPPI BOY, 11, KILLED BY SISTER DURING 'TRAGIC' RABBIT HUNTING ACCIDENT

WTVA-TV reported that the person killed was Shaqwan Cribbs, 22, of Amory.

The station aired video footage provided by a person who drove past as Cribbs was walking beside a road just as two Amory Police Department SUVs were stopping. The footage showed an officer getting out of each SUV, but the person in the vehicle with the dashcam kept driving and the footage did not show the shooting.

Cribbs' father, Bryan McIntosh, told WTVA that he wants to see more video so he can know what happened.

"I never thought I'd be experiencing something like this in my life," McIntosh said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is part of the Department of Public Safety, is examining the case, as it does with most shootings by or of law enforcement officers.