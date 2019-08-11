Man shot dead in small Mississippi church, report says

RIPLEY, Miss. — Authorities say a man was killed during a shooting at a small northeast Mississippi church.

The Daily Journal reports that Ripley Police Chief Scott White said the shooting occurred Sunday at West Ripley Church of Christ. White says a constable for Tippah County, Keith Bullock, and another church member were involved in the shooting.

The newspaper reports that 57-year-old Patrick Sanders of Dumas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about what happened were not immediately available.

White says the shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation.