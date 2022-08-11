Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl, possessing other drugs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation.

Joseph "Joey" Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from "previous undercover operations," Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.

Authorities executed search warrants Wednesday at the home and office of Rodgers, the Sun Herald reported. When authorities arrived at Rodgers' house to serve the warrant, he fled and discarded a substance suspected to be fentanyl in the toilet.

Rodgers was apprehended and arrested. Investigators found meth and paraphernalia used for ingesting heroin and fentanyl in his home, Peterson said. He is being held in county jail on a $200,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

Rodgers owns and operates a chiropractic office on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to the news release. The office's Facebook page advertises Rodgers as the only local chiropractor who is "available on Saturday and after hours daily."

An official with the Harrison County Justice Court said it is not clear whether Rodgers has obtained an attorney yet. He could have his first court appearance Friday.