Missing Arizona geologist: New details released in disappearance of Daniel Robinson

New details about a missing 24-year-old Arizona geologist who disappeared after driving away from a desert worksite more than four months ago were released Wednesday, according to local reports.

The Buckeye Police Department released a timeline of its investigation into the disappearance of Daniel Robinson, who was reported missing on June 23, along with a summary of a crash report commissioned after his 2017 Jeep Renegade was found in a ravine just 3 miles from his worksite on July 19.

Robinson’s Jeep was involved in a rollover crash, the only crash recorded on the vehicle’s internal system, police said, citing an independent crash report the department commissioned from San Tan Recon, a collision investigation company based in Chandler.

The investigation found that the Jeep accelerated right before impact, which could indicate an attempt to drive up the other side of the ravine where the vehicle was found abandoned and badly damaged.

The report said that there were more than 40 ignition cycles recorded after the crash, which could indicate the driver’s attempts to restart the Jeep or use its electrical systems. However, it was unclear how many cycles occurred during tow recovery or when investigators downloaded its crash data.

There was an 11-mile discrepancy between the crash data report and the displayed odometer reading, which the report said was not considered unusual.

"Similar discrepancies have been noted by Jeep dealership service departments and other crash reconstructionists," the report said.

Robinson was last seen leaving a job site near the Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye, a suburb west of Phoenix at 9 a.m. on June 23. His father reported him missing at 7 p.m. that day.

Investigators searched from the air and on the ground, but found no sign of Robinson until locating his vehicle in the ravine nearly a month after he went missing.

No further signs of Robinson have been found.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Robinson’s disappearance to call the Buckeye Police tip line at (623) 349-6411.