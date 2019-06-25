Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Miss Hooters Tennessee contestant arrested for allegedly thrashing boyfriend’s house: report

By Joe Tacopino | New York Post
A woman who was among the top five contestants in the Miss Hooters Tennessee competition was arrested for trashing her boyfriend’s house, a report said Monday.

Madison Rogers, 21, was charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism after being caught on security footage destroying the home after the boyfriend broke up with her earlier in the day, according to Scoop Nashville.

Madison Rogers was arrested last month for allegedly trashing her boyfriend's house after they broke up, according to a report. 

Police responded to the man’s address on May 31 where he told them that Rogers flew into a rage after the breakup, the outlet said.

The Hooters contestant had allegedly pounded on his front door before kicking it open and attacking him.

The boyfriend then said he picked her up and carried her outside.

Once outside the home, Rogers asked him if he “liked the upstairs?” before fleeing. He then discovered that his bedroom, bathroom and closet was “destroyed.”

Rogers was booked on charges of vandalism and felony aggravated burglary. She was later released on a $5,000 bond.

The Nashville Police Department did not return a request for comment from The Post. Rogers could not be reached for comment.

