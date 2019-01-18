Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota woman charged after 2-year-old daughter falls out of moving car

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Toddler flies out of moving car while still strapped to car seat

A woman whose 2-year-old daughter flew out from the side of a moving car while still strapped to the car seat now faces charges related to the harrowing episode.

Maimuna Kunow Hassan, 40, was charged this week with endangering a child after video surfaced showing the dramatic moment when her child fell out of her car.

A criminal complaint obtained by Fox 9 stated that on Monday at 11:45 a.m., a man caught the attention of a police officer patrolling in Mankato after he said he witnessed a child strapped in a car seat, falling from a moving car.

The video appears to show the vehicle driving off.

While on the scene, officers were approached by Hassan with another child and she proceeded to tell them that the door had opened when she was driving, Fox 9 reported. She said she parked the car and went back to where her daughter fell out.

The child appeared to have no injuries but further inspection of the vehicle revealed that the car seat hadn't been properly secured.

If convicted, Hassan could face up to a year in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.