Minnesota bank hostage suspect had previous arrests, was released in March despite $50,000 bail: court records

The suspect involved in a standoff with police at a Minnesota Wells Fargo Thursday was already a suspect in an ongoing case involving felony charges -- but was released after only five days despite a hefty bail, according to court records.

Ray Reco McNeary, 35, was arrested following an hours-long hostage situation stemming from an attempted bank robbery at the St. Cloud branch of Wells Fargo. McNeary was charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and second-degree assault.

However, McNeary was already the subject of a court case that started in early March.

McNeary was arrested on March 7 and charged with two counts of felony domestic assault. He made four court appearances over the course of the month, changing lawyers twice during that time, according to court records.

McNeary had also been previously arrested and convicted on a similar domestic assault charge in 2017.

His court appearance on March 9 in county court was under a Rule 5/Rule 8 hearing, marking both a first and second appearance, likely noting the fact that it was a repeat offense, according to records.

4 EX-MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERS, INCLUDING CHAUVIN, FEDERALLY INDICTED IN GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH

A first offense for domestic assault in Minnesota would result in up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

Stearns County Jail records do not indicate that McNeary served time for his first offense; however, he was listed as an inmate both on March 7 and March 26 of this year.

Bail for his March 7 booking was set at $50,000, and he was released five days later -- just a few days after his first court appearance, according to records. His second stay was under charges of terroristic threats with no bail set, and he remained in jail for three days.

DEADLY POLICE SHOOTOUT PROMPTS CLAIMS OF ABUSE IN BRAZIL

His most recent lawyer, Chelsa L. Beaver, filed a motion that would be heard on May 18, though it's not clear if that motion is related to the previous charges or the new charges against her client.

Prison records also indicate that McNeary may have had five previous bookings at the county jail when he was between 21 and 23 years old, according to documents. Most of these arrests were also for domestic assault charges, with other charges of criminal property damage and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance.

It is not clear why McNeary was free following his previous arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

St. Cloud Police told Fox News that any decision on bail or detention would rest with the county attorney’s office.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office did not return Fox News’ request for comment.