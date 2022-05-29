Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis-St. Paul
Minnesota fire at commercial egg farm likely leaves thousands of chickens dead

The sheriff's office estimated that 200,000 chickens died in the barn fire

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A fire at a commercial egg farm in Minnesota on late Saturday night likely left thousands of chickens dead.

The fire began on late Saturday night and fire crews responded to the incident shortly after 10 p.m. at a Forsman Farms facility in Stockholm Township, Minnesota, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis.

According to the report, the fire came from a barn that houses chickens and manure. Deputies said that the main building involved in the fire was significantly damaged, and surrounding buildings received light damage.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office estimated that there were likely 200,000 chickens in the barn when the fire broke out, according to the report. 

The Wright County Sheriff's Office estimated that there were likely 200,000 chickens in the barn when the fire broke out, according to the report.  (Wright County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said that they don't believe the fire is a result of criminal activity.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to FOX 9 that chickens died in the fire, but said that no people were hurt.

"Overnight, a fire destroyed one of our barns at our Howard Lake farm. No one was injured and we are grateful that first responders were quickly on scene to put out the fire. Unfortunately, chickens were lost because of the fire. We are evaluating the extent of the damage – which appears to be confined to a single structure – as well as investigating the cause of the fire," the spokesperson said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.