Minneapolis prosecutors in George Floyd trial seek delay, citing coronavirus

Prosecutors handling the Minneapolis case involving four former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd have asked that the trial be delayed by three months, citing coronavirus concerns, according to a report.

In a recently filed court motion, prosecutors cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount of time needed before enough people are vaccinated and health risks are sufficiently diminished as their reason for the request, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The trial has been scheduled for March 8 for the four now-fired police officers charged in the death of Floyd on May 25 while he was detained on a south Minneapolis street corner.

In its motion, the prosecution argued that putting off the trial until June 7 "appropriately balances the need to protect public health with the need to ensure that this case is resolved expeditiously."

Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are scheduled to be tried together. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, and the others are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after Chauvin, a White police officer. was seen on video holding his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, despite his several shouts that he couldn’t breathe. His death prompted demonstrations throughout the country by protesters calling for the end of systemic racism and police brutality.

