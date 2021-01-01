Expand / Collapse search
George Floyd
Published

Minneapolis prosecutors in George Floyd trial seek delay, citing coronavirus

Floyd was 46 when he died on May 25; His death prompted protests throughout the country

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Prosecutors handling the Minneapolis case involving four former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd have asked that the trial be delayed by three months, citing coronavirus concerns, according to a report.

In a recently filed court motion, prosecutors cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount of time needed before enough people are vaccinated and health risks are sufficiently diminished as their reason for the request, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The trial has been scheduled for March 8 for the four now-fired police officers charged in the death of Floyd on May 25 while he was detained on a south Minneapolis street corner.

JUDGE IN GEORGE FLOYD CASE UPHOLDS DECISION TO LIVESTREAM TRIAL AGAINST 4 EX-MINNEAPOLIS COPS

Former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. On Thursday, a Hennepin County judge ruled a police body-camera video of a 2019 arrest of George Floyd can be publicly viewed. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

GEORGE FLOYD DEATH: JUDGE ORDERS SINGLE TRIAL FOR ALL 4 EX-MINNEAPOLIS COPS, CASE WILL STAY IN MINNESOTA 

In its motion, the prosecution argued that putting off the trial until June 7 "appropriately balances the need to protect public health with the need to ensure that this case is resolved expeditiously."

Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are scheduled to be tried together. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, and the others are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after Chauvin, a White police officer. was seen on video holding his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, despite his several shouts that he couldn’t breathe. His death prompted demonstrations throughout the country by protesters calling for the end of systemic racism and police brutality.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

