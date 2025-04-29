Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan 'temporarily relieved of her official duties' by Wisconsin Supreme Court

Dugan is accused of shielding an illegal migrant from ICE agents

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Wisconsin judge reportedly threatens not to hold court in protest of Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest Video

Wisconsin judge reportedly threatens not to hold court in protest of Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest

Fox News multimedia reporter Caroline Elliott has updates on the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan on 'The Big Weekend Show.'

The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an administrative order on Tuesday, calling for Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan to be "temporarily relieved of her official duties."

Dugan was arrested and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding on Friday after evidence came to light that she had shielded the migrant from ICE agents, according to a criminal complaint. She was also charged with concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest.

The order on Tuesday reads that Dugan "is temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the State of Wisconsin."

WISCONSIN JUDGE THREATENS COURTROOM BOYCOTT OVER HANNAH DUGAN ARREST

Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan

Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan speaks at a pro-Ukraine rally on Feb. 24. (Lee Matz/ Milwaukee Independent via AP)

The state Supreme Court said the order will remain in effect "until further order of the court."

The Wisconsin Court System confirmed with Fox News on Tuesday afternoon that Dugan will not return to the bench this week, adding that her caseload will be covered by other judges.

Dugan is expected back in federal court on May 15, where she faces federal charges of felony obstruction of a federal agency and concealing a person to help them avoid arrest, which is a misdemeanor.

Fox News' Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.

