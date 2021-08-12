Expand / Collapse search
Midwest ravaged by more storms, leaving hundreds of thousands without power

Storms damaged parts of Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Hundreds of thousands of Midwest residents and businesses were left without power again Thursday morning following another wave of damaging thunderstorms that passed through the region.

Heavy rainfall brought flooding to parts of Michigan, shutting down some Detroit-area freeways and roads, including portions of interstates 94 and 696.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported Wednesday that some roads in Antrim County had been washed out by the storms.

More than 180,000 customers were without power following severe thunderstorms that passed through much of northern Illinois on Tuesday.

More than 180,000 customers were without power following severe thunderstorms that passed through much of northern Illinois on Tuesday. (WFLD)

Damaging winds and falling trees knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of customers.

Nearly 600,000 reported Michigan outages involved DTE Energy customers in southeastern Michigan.

Outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed that 728,609 customers were still without power early Thursday as Michigan utilities worked to restore it.

Nearby, Wisconsin residents were threatened by tornado warnings and at least two twisters touched down in the west-central and northeast parts of the state Wednesday.

Utility poles were broken and transformers were damaged in northwestern Indiana after the day's storms. 

PowerOutage.US showed more than 70,000 in Wisconsin were left without power Thursday in addition to more than 23,200 in Indiana and close to 65,000 in Ohio.

These storms come as excessive heat threatens areas across the country, including the Central U.S., Northwest and Northeast. 

Heat warnings and advisories were in effect for another day Thursday.

While the Midwest is forecast to see some relief Friday due to a passing cold front, the National Weather Service said Thursday that the front's slow movement would result in daily widespread showers and thunderstorms from the central Plains to the Northeast. 

The agency's Storm Prediction Center issued slight risks for part of the Midwest and Northeast and said some severe storms could also develop in the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

