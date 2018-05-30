Middle school teacher convicted of assaulting student

A New Jersey teacher has been convicted of simple assault of a student who hit his head on a floor after authorities say she kicked a chair he was leaning back in.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that 41-year-old Kimberley Peschi was ordered Wednesday to pay about $200 in fines and fees but the forfeiture of her teaching license is still being deliberated.

The Galloway Township resident was suspended from her job as a music teacher at the Belhaven Middle School in Linwood after the February 2017 injury to the sixth-grade student.

Northfield Municipal Judge Timothy Maguire says surveillance video was the strongest evidence. The judge will rule on the teaching license by July 15.

Peschi's defense attorney says she will appeal.

