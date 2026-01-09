Expand / Collapse search
Campus Radicals

Middle Eastern country stops sponsoring students studying in Britain over fear of radicalization: report

UAE reportedly fears students could be indoctrinated by Muslim Brotherhood, which country labeled as terror group

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Rubio revokes hundreds of student visas from 'lunatics' involved in anti-Israel protests Video

Rubio revokes hundreds of student visas from ‘lunatics’ involved in anti-Israel protests

The ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts discuss the Trump administration's decision to revoke the visas of college students involved in anti-Israel protests.

A Muslim-majority country in the Middle East will no longer sponsor students seeking to study abroad in Britain, claiming that it fears students will become radicalized.

The United Arab Emirates believes that its students in Britain could be subject to indoctrination and radicalization by the Muslim Brotherhood, according to London-based news outlet The Times.

In the UAE and several other Middle Eastern countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the Muslim Brotherhood has been designated as a terror organization. 

Some Central Asian countries have also given it that designation. In Texas and Florida, the Muslim Brotherhood has been labeled a terror group, though the federal government has not labeled it as such.

President Trump visits the United Arab Emirates

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a business forum at Qasr Al Watan during the final stop of his Gulf visit, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025. (REUTERS/Amr Alfiky)

ISRAEL RELEASES BODY-CAM VIDEO OF DEADLY SYRIA RAID TARGETING MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD-AFFILIATED TERRORISTS

The Emirati Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs offer funding to cover "tuition, living stipends, travel and health insurance for top-performing students who are pursuing degrees in priority fields," according to the report.

checker board cut grass

A man mows the grass lawn in the courtyard of Selwyn College, University of Cambridge, England. (Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

It will still offer its robust state-sponsored study abroad program for students who wish to study in other countries.

The country has not completely banned studying in Britain, according to the report, but those who wish to do so will have to pay their own way.

The UAE has battled against the Muslim Brotherhood across the Middle East for years. In 2013, it backed Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who overthrew a Muslim Brotherhood-linked regime, according to Reuters.

Egyptian anti-Muslim Brotherhood protesters shout slogans and hold posters of the late President Gamal Abdel Nasser during a rally to denounce the country&#39;s Islamist President Mohammed Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood group in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Aug. 24, 2012. Friday&#39;s protests were the first attempt by Morsi&#39;s opponents to stage a major demonstration against the new president. Arabic reads &quot; no to Muslim brotherhood, save Islam from religion traders, and save your country.&quot; (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Egyptian anti-Muslim Brotherhood protesters shout slogans and hold posters of the late President Gamal Abdel Nasser during a rally to denounce the country's Islamist President Mohammed Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood group in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Aug. 24, 2012. (Amr Nabil/Associated Press)

It has also worked with proxies to undermine the Muslim Brotherhood in Yemen and the African countries of Chad and Sudan.

In 2015, an inquiry by the British government determined that the Islamist group is contrary to British values and that membership in the group could be a sign of extremism. Still, the country did not designate it as a terror group.

Certain Muslim interest groups in the U.K., including the Muslim Association of Britain, the British Muslim Initiative and the Islamic Society of Britain have been suspected of being linked to Muslim Brotherhood ideology.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
