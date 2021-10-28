Michigan urgent care declined to test vaccinated woman for COVID who later died of the disease, daughter says

A Michigan woman is outraged after her mother died of the coronavirus, saying that a local urgent care center did not test her mother for virus the because she was already fully vaccinated.

"They screened her but she was vaccinated and so they didn’t feel the need," Teresa Lisowski, the daughter of the deceased woman, told Fox 2 . "When I asked her, she said 'They didn’t test me because I am vaccinated.'"

Lisowski said her mother Marilyn Pfeifer followed coronavirus precautions and was fully vaccinated. But the 74-year-old began feeling ill in August with symptoms such as congestion, ear pain, and a headache.

UCHEALTH DENIES KIDNEY TRANSPLANT TO UNVACCINATED WOMAN IN STAGE 5 RENAL FAILURE

She was examined at Lakes Urgent Care in Livonia, but not tested for the virus, according to documents obtained by Lisowski. Her mother was instead diagnosed with a sinus infection.

Her symptoms progressed, according to her daughter, and she was rushed to a hospital just more than a week after her visit to urgent care. The hospital then diagnosed her with COVID.

Pfeifer’s lungs soon collapsed and she was put on a ventilator.

LAST YEAR'S HEROES, THIS YEAR'S SCAPEGOATS: FRONTLINE WORKERS LIVELIHOODS AT STAKE OVER VACCINE MANDATES

Lisowski confronted the urgent care center over the positive virus test and her mother subsequently being put on a ventilator.

"I pulled up my picture and I said, 'This is my mom on a ventilator across the street,'" Lisowski said. "(I said) 'She was here two weeks ago. You guys diagnosed her with a sinus infection and you did not Covid test her because she is vaccinated - and now she is fighting for her life on a ventilator.'"

THREE PEOPLE ACCIDENTALLY GIVEN COVID-19 VACCINES AT MILITARY BASE

Pfeifer died on Sept. 5, which was her 75th birthday.

"Her team of doctors said multiple times if she would have just come in sooner, they could have given her Regeneron or the monoclonal antibodies," Lisowski said.

Lisowski added that she still hasn’t heard from the urgent care center about why her mother wasn’t tested.

"I am very angry still," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If my mom’s death isn’t for anything, it's if we can kind of push for change," Lisowski added. "Because how many other people out there have to die."