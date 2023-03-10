Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan police claim man who fatally shot intruder was acting in self defense

MI attorney will make a decision on charges once the investigation is complete

Associated Press
Police in central Michigan say an apartment resident acted in self-defense when they fatally shot a man breaking into their apartment.

A person made a distress call about the break-in about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday from the Georgetown Estates Apartments in Battle Creek, police said.

The intruder, Donald Richard Guthrie, 40, of Fulton, was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he was pronounced dead, police said.

"It appears that Guthrie had forced his way into the victim’s Georgetown Estates apartment, at which time the victim shot Guthrie," police said in a release. "At this time, it appears that the victim acted in self-defense."

A Michigan man who fatally shot an apartment intruder was acting in self-defense according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

The case will be sent to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a decision on charges after the investigation is complete, police said.