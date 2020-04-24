Michigan Gov. Whitmer facing review of coronavirus orders, bid to curb her powers, report says

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Michigan Gov. Whitmer reportedly facing bid to curb her powers as protesters demonstrate outside her home

Protesters gathered outside the home of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday -- the same day reports emerged that she plans to extend the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order by two weeks until May 15.

The demonstration, dubbed “Operation Queen’s Castle,” featured an image of Whitmer wearing a crown, FOX 2 of Detroit reported.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Legislature has scheduled a special session for Friday with the goal of creating an oversight committee to review Whitmer’s coronavirus orders and possibly strip her of some of her powers, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Critics have accused Whitmer, a 48-year-old first-term Democratic governor, of overstepping her authority with a series of measures intended to stem the spread of coronavirus in the state. Click here for more on our top story.

Trump, health officials suggest coronavirus weakened by sunlight, humidity

President Trump and public health officials argued Thursday that higher temperatures and humidity, as well as direct exposure to sunlight, quickly kills the coronavirus, leading to hopes that the threat of the contagion could drastically recede during the summer months.

Bill Bryan, head of the science and technology directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, said solar light along with high temperatures and humidity have a “powerful effect” of creating environments less favorable for the virus to survive. A chart released by during the White House coronavirus task force news briefing by the DHS showed the novel coronavirus dies within two minutes in hot summer humidity while on surfaces and a minute and a half while in the air.

Bryan, however, warned that the results from a DHS study were still in the nascent stages and cautioned Americans to continue practicing social distancing and other hygiene measures outlined by the federal government.

Earlier Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence appeared hopeful the pandemic would begin to recede as summer approaches – telling Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera it could "largely" be "behind us” by Memorial Day Weekend. Click here for more.



CDC triples number of possible coronavirus symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tripled the number of symptoms that could be indicators of coronavirus, including muscle pain, headache and new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC previously listed three key symptoms as shortness of breath, fever and a cough. WGME-TV of Portland, Maine, reported Thursday.

The expanded list comes as researchers from around the world work to learn more about the deadly pandemic that has infected at least 2.7 million people worldwide and killed nearly 200,000.

The CDC still warns that older adults and those with underlying medical conditions continue to be at higher risk for serious complications from the virus. Its website says fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell could all be symptoms that appear between two and 14 days after exposure. Click here for more.

