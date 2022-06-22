MI fire damages a hotel and several other businesses in northern Oakland County Village

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hotel was among several businesses damaged as a fire swept through part of the downtown of a northern Oakland County village in Michigan.

Dozens of firefighters from area departments battled the blaze, which started about 4 p.m. Tuesday in Holly, about 53 miles (85 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

About a half-dozen people, including five firefighters, required medical treatment due to the heat from the flames and hot weather as temperatures Tuesday topped 90 degrees.

The fire appears to have started near a building that housed an antiques and collectibles shop.

Jon Ruthenbeck, a member of the Oakland County Incident Management Team, told The Detroit News that about a half-dozen structures suffered flame or smoke damage.

Among those damaged were the Holly Hotel, a bar and grill, and the Holly Moose Lodge.

"This is every small village’s worst nightmare, to have a fire in your historic downtown," Holly Village Manager Jerry Walker told WJRT-TV. "The buildings that were all affected, they’re all 1800s buildings, as old as 1850."

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday.