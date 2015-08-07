Mental-health, substance-abuse exams ordered for passenger accused of pushing flight attendant

A man accused of drunkenly shoving a flight attendant and threatening to kill people on a flight from Seattle to Maui has been ordered to get mental-health and substance-abuse evaluations.

A judge on Friday ordered Eric Matthew Schneider of Northern California to undergo the exam at a Honolulu halfway house. After that, he'll be able to return home on $10,000 bond.

In a criminal complaint, the FBI says Schneider had a double tequila cocktail on a Delta Air Lines flight Monday and demanded more drinks.

Court documents say that passengers complained he threatened to kill them and that he pushed a flight attendant who tried to calm him down.

Public defender Peter Wolff says Schneider is sorry and doesn't remember what happened.