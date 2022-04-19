Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah
Published

2 men fall to deaths in separate rappelling accidents in Utah

Both falls occurred in Utah’s San Rafael Swell

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men fell to their deaths in separate rappelling accidents while canyoneering in Utah last week, authorities said.

The incidents occurred over a two-day period in two different canyons located within the San Rafael Swell in Emery County, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office said.

UTAH WOMAN DEAD AFTER FALL AT GRAND CANYON, 4TH THIS YEAR

The first fatal fall happened Friday in the Upper Black Box canyon area.

Upper Black Box is located within the San Rafael Swell in Emery County, Utah.

Upper Black Box is located within the San Rafael Swell in Emery County, Utah. (Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

Craig Barlow, 50, of Salt Lake City, was watching his friends rappel while sitting on a boulder near a ledge when the ledge broke loose and he fell approximately 50 feet, landing in two to three feet of water, the sheriff’s office said.

Two members of his group had to hike to a spot with better cell service to call for help, while others attended to the man. 

Craig Barlow, 50, of Salt Lake City, fell approximately 50 feet in the Upper Black Box area on Friday. He later died at a hospital.

Craig Barlow, 50, of Salt Lake City, fell approximately 50 feet in the Upper Black Box area on Friday. He later died at a hospital. (Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

Search and Rescue members arrived in the rugged canyon terrain, rigged up and rappelled into the canyon, according to officials. However, they were unable to hoist the victim out due to difficult overhangs and loose rock. First responders carried him up the canyon and climbed a 40-foot sandy embankment to reach the helicopter. 

Barlow was airlifted to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The second fatal fall happened Saturday in Farnsworth Canyon.

Arlo Lott, 41, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell approximately 70 feet Saturday after his rappel anchor broke loose from a cliff.

Arlo Lott, 41, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell approximately 70 feet Saturday after his rappel anchor broke loose from a cliff. (Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

A man, later identified as 41-year-old Arlo Lott, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was rappelling when his rappel anchor broke loose from the cliff and he fell approximately 70 feet, authorities said.

Search and rescue crews conducted a rope rescue after high winds initially prevented a helicopter from reaching the canyon. They rappelled down to Lott and hoisted him out of the canyon.

Search and rescuers rappelled down to Lott, but said his condition worsened as he was hoisted out of the canyon. Lott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Search and rescuers rappelled down to Lott, but said his condition worsened as he was hoisted out of the canyon. Lott was pronounced dead at the scene. (Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Lott was raised from the canyon, officials said his condition worsened. The medical flight crew arrived and attempted lifesaving measures for nearly an hour before declaring him dead at the scene.

"Emery County Sheriff’s Office expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of these two men," the sheriff’s office said. "We also appreciate all agencies who responded to these two tragic accidents."

Your Money