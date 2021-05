The winning numbers selected Tuesday in the bi-weekly Mega Millions lottery game were 7-8-20-36-39, with the Mega Ball number 22 and the Megaplier 3x.



The jackpot is estimated at $402 million.

Mega Millions drawing are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. The odds of winning the jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302,575,350.