Matthew Dolloff, unlicensed security guard charged with killing protester, posted bail, released from jail

The unlicensed security guard charged in the killing of a Denver protester amid dueling rallies in October was released from jail Tuesday on $500,000 bond, according to media reports.

Matthew Dolloff, 30, faces a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Lee Keltner, 49, near the Denver Art Museum following tense confrontations between two groups. Keltner was with a pro-police group when an argument broke out between him and a Black Lives Matter demonstrator.

A short time later, Keltner, a Navy veteran, was seen with a bottle of OC spray. Authorities said he struck Dolloff on the head with his hand. Dolloff then pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing Keltner.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

Dolloff had been providing security for 9News staff, who were covering the dueling demonstrations. He was contracted to the news station through the Pinkerton security firm.

He was not employed by the company.

The 30-year-old was not licensed by the city to work as a security guard, records showed. He was issued a concealed carry permit in June 2018 for a firearm, the news outlet reported. The permit was suspended after his arrest.

An attorney for the Dolloff family previously said his client acted in self-defense after being physically threatened.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

"Matt was acting in self-defense. Matt put his life and now his liberty in between the now-deceased and the 9NEWS employee," said the attorney, Doug Richards. "This was not a political assignment for Matt. This was simply Matt protecting your employee.”

In a statement, the news station said it was not aware Dolloff was armed and previously directed Pinkerton to ensure that security guards accompanying its personnel do not carry weapons.