Massive humpback whale body slams boat in Massachusetts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fishermen in Massachusetts experienced a whale of a jolt after a massive humpback body slammed their boat. The moment was caught on camera when a humpback whale jumped onto the bow of a boat off White Horse Beach in Plymouth on Sunday.

Video shows a school of fish leaping out of the water before a large whale breaches the water and crashes onto the boat's bow.

WITH SHARK SIGHTINGS ON THE RISE ON EAST COAST, SCIENTISTS THEORIZE CONSERVATION EFFORTS MAY PLAY A ROLE

"After landing the last fish at 9:38 a.m., our friend suggested we have something to eat and lucky we did. The men fishing from the bow came down, and we were just idling along, making sandwiches, and it happened," the fisherman said in a social media post. "We’re all very lucky, no injuries, minor damage to the boat and… we all felt bad for the whale, wrong place at the wrong time for all of us. We got bumped around but went on to live another day."

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CAPE COD SHARKS KEEP CLOSE TO SHORES: 11 SIGHTINGS IN PAST TWO DAYS

The 19-foot vessel sustained light damage to its bow but was still seaworthy. The boat returned to shore on its own power, and no one was injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are advising recreational fishermen and people in the area to give the whales space. We ask that you give them at least 100 feet, more is better, to give them their space," said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration member Allison Ferreria. "These whales are unpredictable, they’re large animals, easily disturbed, and we wouldn’t want anyone to get hurt."