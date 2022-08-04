Massachusetts's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 3
Massachusetts's lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life - 1-17-25-27-42, Lucky Ball: 10
MassCash - 13-17-25-34-35
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $36,000,000
Numbers Day - 9-1-6-0
Numbers Evening - 7-9-9-2
Powerball - 9-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2, Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
