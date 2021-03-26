Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Missing Massachusetts woman Sinead Lyons’ body found in New Hampshire lake

Sinead Lyons, of Lowell, was last seen walking her dog at Ossipee Lake on March 12

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A missing Massachusetts woman’s remains have been found in a New Hampshire lake, according to local authorities.

Forty-one-year-old Sinead Lyons, residing in Lowell but originally from Ireland, had not been seen since March 12, when she was spotted walking her dog along Ossipee Lake, according to a New Hampshire Fish and Game spokesman.

New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Friday that tips from the public had led search teams to her remains.

Two boats and divers recovered them Friday afternoon, Capt. Mike Eastman said in a statement.

They found her body in roughly 12 feet of water "just a short distance" from where she had last been seen alive.

Police were still investigating the incident but said they had not found signs of foul play. Lyons’ German shepherd remains missing.

Eastman told the Manchester-based WMUR that she had likely fallen through ice and into the frigid water near where Bear River runs into the lake.

Authorities were urging people to be careful around icy bodies of water. The grim discovery comes a week after another woman’s remains had been pulled out of a river about 60 miles away in Lincoln.

