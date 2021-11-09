Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Masked California's COVID rate is now twice Florida's

California has mask requirements and a higher vaccination rate than Florida

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Coronavirus pandemic cost students valuable classroom time Video

Coronavirus pandemic cost students valuable classroom time

Enriched Literacy Education Mary Cantwell and Brooke Ooten on research revealing children literacy suffering nationwide.

California’s coronavirus case rate is twice Florida’s despite mask mandates and recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus.

"You’re paying for your success, which is weird," Ali H. Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington, told the Mercury News when asked why Californians aren’t "reaping more reward for their adherence to health guidance."

 "You succeed in controlling the virus, and now you’re having infections."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. On Wednesday, he signed a bill into law intended to combat organized retail theft. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. On Wednesday, he signed a bill into law intended to combat organized retail theft.  (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

FLORIDA HOSPITAL CELEBRATES ZERO COVID PATIENTS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2020

Cases in California are no longer falling, with the rate increasing to the CDC’s red "high" level of virus transmission stemming from the delta variant, the outlet reported. But Southern states such as Texas and Florida - where state leaders do not enforce face mask policies or support other strict mandates - are in the CDC’s orange "substantial" transmission level.

California’s vaccination rate is higher than states such as Texas and Florida, but that still hasn’t stopped the outbreaks. Sixty-two percent of California’s total population is fully vaccinated, while Florida reports 60% and Texas 54%.

FLORIDA COVID CASES, DEATH RATE AMONG LOWEST IN THE COUNTRY

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other California leaders put some of the most strict coronavirus measures in place last year, which have continued into 2021. 

Photos of Govs Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis 

Photos of Govs Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis  (Getty Images)

In the Bay Area, health officials reimposed indoor face mask orders and won’t lift the measures until the area falls below the CDC’s orange "substantial" transmission level for three weeks or more. So far, most of the Bay Area counties still remain in the orange zone, besides San Francisco, which is in the yellow zone, the outlet reported. 

California saw fewer cases of the delta variant over the summer with the state’s area’s higher vaccination rate. Those who were not vaccinated and have recovered from the virus, now also have immunity, the outlet reported, and the virus has a more difficult time spreading.  

DESANTIS: WE ARE ACTIVELY RECRUITING OUT-OF-STATE POLICE OFFICERS OUT OF JOB DUE TO VACCINE MANDATES

"These regions are now being partly protected by high prior infection rates," said Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the medical department at the University of California-San Francisco. "But these people whose immunity comes from COVID-19 are not very well protected, and their immunity will wane with time."

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/09/22: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference before newly appointed state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo at Neo City Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. A day after being appointed, Ladapo instituted his first rule giving parents "sole discretion" over whether their child wears a mask at school, and also allowing students who come in contact with the coronavirus to continue attending class if they remain asymptomatic. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/09/22: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference before newly appointed state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo at Neo City Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. A day after being appointed, Ladapo instituted his first rule giving parents "sole discretion" over whether their child wears a mask at school, and also allowing students who come in contact with the coronavirus to continue attending class if they remain asymptomatic. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Watcher added that with low booster shot rates and waning immunity,  "the end result is that we’ve plateaued in our improvements, both nationally and in California, and it’s likely we’ll soon see some significant upticks."

"California has done very well over the past few months, but we still have too many unvaccinated people," he added. "People are spending more time inside and being more active, and masking is going down."

Florida, meanwhile, hit another new benchmark last week. The first hospital in the state to treat a COVID patient last year, Doctor’s Hospital, announced that for the first time since the pandemic, it has no virus patients in its care. 

"This is great news! For two weeks and counting, Florida has had the lowest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the entire country – with no mandates, vaccine passports, or lockdowns. Overall, COVID hospitalizations have been declining for more than 70 days straight, and we’re at an all time low in terms of the number of COVID patients hospitalized statewide," Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, told Fox News on Monday when asked for comment about Doctor's Hospital in Sarasota. 

Doctor's Hospital in Sarasota, FL

Doctor's Hospital in Sarasota, FL (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Governor DeSantis is proud of Florida’s success with launching monoclonal antibody treatment sites throughout the state, which made a huge impact on lowering hospitalizations and saving lives. Early treatment – getting the monoclonal antibodies as soon as possible after testing positive or experiencing symptoms – cuts the risk of hospitalization by 70% or more," Pushaw added.

Your Money