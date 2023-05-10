Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Maryland fugitive sex offender arrested after being on the lam for 3 years: police

Richard Davis, Jr. allegedly failed to register as a sex offender or show up to court

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Terror watchlist, sex offender arrests surge at the border. Is America worried? Video

Terror watchlist, sex offender arrests surge at the border. Is America worried?

People in Texas told Fox News they were worried by recent spikes in the number of sex offenders and potential terrorists caught crossing the southern border.

Maryland officials have arrested a fugitive sex offender who had been on the run for nearly three years.

Newburg resident Richard Davis, Jr., 34, had multiple warrants in his name when he was arrested on Monday, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Davis had allegedly failed to register as a sex offender and failed to show up to court.

Sex offenders in Charles County are required by law to enter into the sheriff's office's sex offender registry.

WOMAN RAPED BY OKLAHOMA KILLER AS TEEN BLASTS HIS PRISON RELEASE

Richard Davis mugshot

Newburg resident Richard Davis, Jr., 34, had multiple warrants in his name when he was arrested by Charles County Sheriff's Office officials. (Charles County Sheriff's Office)

"Davis had been on the run for nearly three years," the sheriff's office explained in a statement. Officials did not specify what sex crimes Davis has committed.

The suspect was booked into the Charles County Detention Center after his arrest. On Tuesday, a judge ordered that Davis be held without bond.

CONNECTICUT MAN GETS 48 YEARS FOR ARRANGING ATTACK THAT KILLED STEPMOTHER, WOUNDED FATHER

Charles County Detention Center exteriors

Davis was booked into the Charles County Detention Center without bond after his arrest. (Google Maps)

Charles County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the case. There are no additional details at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP