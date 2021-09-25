Manhunt underway for suspect after north Florida deputy critically shot

A north Florida deputy was left critically injured after he was shot during a traffic stop, leading authorities to launch a manhunt for the suspect who remains at large.

The shooting, which took place in Callahan, located in Nassau County about 12 miles away from Jacksonville, occurred around 2:30 a.m. and left Deputy Josh Moyers with life threatening injuries.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper described Moyers’ condition as "very critical" and said, "we’re not sure if he will make it," according to FOX 30. In addition, Leeper said Moyers was planning a wedding with his fiancée prior to being shot and asked for prayers for Moyers' family.

The suspect, 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall and is considered by authorities to be "armed and dangerous."

In a series of tweets, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office and Leeper stated that awards for information leading to the arrest of McDowell now total $15,000. "The Florida Sheriff’s Association and the Florida Deputy Association are putting up $5000 each for an award for information," the tweet stated. "This is in addition to the Crime Stopper award which is also $5000… totaling $15000 for a reward for information."

According to WJXT, a second person was in the vehicle with McDowell at the time of the shooting and has remained cooperative with authorities after remaining at the scene.

It has been reported that the Florida Highway Patrol, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Atlantic Beach police are involved in the search for McDowell.