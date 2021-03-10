Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Manhattan private school warns against using 'mom and dad' in 'inclusive language' guide

'As part of our Episcopal identity, we recognize the dignity and worth common to humanity,' the school said.

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Tim Scott: ‘Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy’Video

Tim Scott: ‘Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy’

Tim Scott responds to MSNBC’s Joy Reid's comments calling the senator a ‘prop’

Grace Church School in New York City is warning that the terms "mom," "dad," and "parents" could be inappropriate because they make assumptions about kids' home lives.

Instead of those terms, the guide recommends "grown-ups," "folks," "family," or guardians. It also suggests using "caregiver" instead of "nanny/babysitter."

The guide came to light this week as part of City Journal's story on how "woke" ideology is influencing elite education. The Manhattan-based school offers instruction for junior kindergarten through 12th grade, according to its website.

Grace's guide asserts that "families are formed and structured in many ways. At Grace Church School, we use inclusive language that reflects this diversity. It's important to refrain from making assumptions about who kids live with, who cares for them, whether they sleep in the same place every night, whether they see their parents, etc."

PARENTS REBEL OVER POSH NYC SCHOOL'S 'OBSESSIVE FOCUS ON RACE'

Grace's guide touches on a variety of other characteristics. For example, it links to the "Genderbread person," which purports to outline where various aspects of gender and sexuality originate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school appeared to defend the guide, according to a statement reported by City Journal.

"Grace is an Episcopal school. As part of our Episcopal identity, we recognize the dignity and worth common to humanity," said Rev. Robert M. Pennoyer II, the assistant head of school. He also said the guide comes from "our desire to promote a sense of belonging for all of our students."

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

Your Money