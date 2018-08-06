Man who jumped out of NYC restaurant freezer was previously charged in Boston murders: report

A man who police said jumped from a freezer at a restaurant in New York City on Sunday and fought with employees — before he reportedly died after being subdued — has been connected to two murders in Boston.

Carlton Henderson, 54, of Arizona, jumped out of a walk-in freezer around 11:30 a.m. at Sarabeth's Restaurant on the Upper West Side, WABC-TV reported.

Henderson allegedly began fighting startled employees, who subdued him. Police said that upon arrival, officers saw Henderson unconscious and unresponsive.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear how or why Henderson was inside the restaurant's freezer, but, according to the New York Post, he shouted, "Away from me, Satan!" and grabbed a knife after he emerged.

Authorities on Monday said Henderson was indicted in June 2017 for two counts of murder in the 1988 deaths of two men — William Medina, 26, and Antonio Dos Reis, 22 — in Boston, Massachusetts.

Henderson was reportedly released on bail last week and was scheduled to appear in court Aug. 14.