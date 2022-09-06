Expand / Collapse search
Man shot and killed by Pittsburgh police after confronting officer with revolver

Associated Press
Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who "confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman.

Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find the woman after relatives reported her missing and endangered.

After finding her car parked in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood, police went to the front door of a home but said a man "confronted officers with a revolver." Police said an officer fired and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the missing woman was found in the home. Her condition wasn't released.

Brian Fisher, 43, was shot and killed by police after confronting officers with a revolver when they came to search the home he was staying in for a missing woman. 

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified the man as 43-year-old Brian Fisher. Allegheny Township homicide unit detectives are investigating the shooting and will submit their findings to the county district attorney's office.

