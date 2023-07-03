Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Man fatally shot by Orlando police during traffic stop, firearm not found

FL shooting incident occurred when officers noticed drugs in suspect's car

Associated Press
A man was fatally shot by police after he disobeyed the commands of officers who saw drugs in his car in downtown Orlando early Monday, the police chief said.

"The officers were doing a drug investigation, and basically the person— the suspect — made a quick movement to, as to retrieve a firearm, and the shooting happened," Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a news conference. "I know drugs were seen and that’s why officers stopped and checked out the person."

No firearm was found, he said. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Smith said he has reviewed video from a body camera the officer was wearing during the 2 a.m. encounter. The video will be made public within 30 days, police said.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.