Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Crime

Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack at Tesla shop in Las Vegas will also face federal charges

Paul Hyon Kim, 36, faces multiple charges, including arson

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Las Vegas police identify suspect in Tesla dealership firebombing Video

Las Vegas police identify suspect in Tesla dealership firebombing

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police give an update at a press conference on the suspect of an alleged attack on a Tesla dealership. 

A Las Vegas man has been charged in the Molotov cocktail attack that torched several Teslas at a dealership last week. 

Paul Hyon Kim, 36, was arrested Wednesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, after at least five cars were allegedly set on fire March 18 at a local Tesla Collision Center.

Kim has been charged with multiple crimes ranging from destruction of property, arson, and possessing a fire device, according to jail records. 

FBI LAUNCHES TASK FORCE TO CRACK DOWN ON VIOLENT TESLA ATTACKS, MITIGATE THREATS

Paul Hyon Kim, 36,

Paul Hyon Kim, 36, is charged with firebombing several Tesla vehicles at a Las Vegas dealership.  (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

He will also face federal charges, Spencer Evans, the FBI agent-in-charge of the bureau's Las Vegas office, told reporters at a Thursday news briefing. 

"There's nothing courageous or noble about firebombing private property and terrorizing your local community," Evans said. "The self-righteous mob that's cheering you on today to commit acts of violence on their behalf will leave you high and dry and forget about you tomorrow. And at the end of the day, you and you alone will be held responsible and face the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence."

HOW TESLA 'SENTRY MODE' BUSTS ATTACKERS, AND HOW OWNERS CAN ENABLE IT

Police say Kim arrived near the location in a black Hyundai Elantra before walking over to the Tesla building. He allegedly concealed his face, wore gloves and black clothing. 

Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas set on fire with Molotov cocktails Video
Tesla vehicles were set on fire in Las Vegas

Five Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at in what police are investigating as a "targeted attack" at a local repair center in Las Vegas, March 18. (Hal Sparks via Storyful)

He allegedly also damaged surveillance cameras with a rifle, police said.

The word "resist" was spray-painted on the Tesla center’s front doors. An unlit Molotov cocktail was found in one of the cars, police said. 

Authorities said Kim's social media activity showed potential links to communist groups and Palestinian causes. His DNA matched DNA samples collected at the scene of the attack, authorities said. 

Investigators searched two vehicles linked to Kim and his apartment, and found multiple firearms, including rifles, a shotgun a handgun, gun parts, as well as ammunition. 

Tesla vehicles were set on fire in Las Vegas

Authorities are investigating a possible arson attack involving a Molotov cocktail on five Teslas at a collision center in Las Vegas, March 18.  (Souphany Vannavong via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple attacks on Tesla dealerships and factories have been reported in recent weeks, many stemming from opponents of the Trump administration and Elon Musk over his role with the electric vehicle company and his work within the administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

In response, the FBI has launched a task force to crack down on violent attacks, with the group created in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) to coordinate investigative activity.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.