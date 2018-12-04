Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of stripping naked at North Dakota church pleads not guilty

Associated Press
Zachary Burdick, 21, is accused of stripping naked and climbing into the holy water font during Mass at a church in North Dakota. (Morton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A man who police say was high on drugs when he stripped naked and climbed into the holy water font during Mass at a North Dakota church has pleaded not guilty to an indecent exposure charge.

Authorities say 21-year-old Zachary Burdick was asked to leave the Spirit of Life Catholic Church in Mandan on Oct. 9 because he was trying to bless congregants. He later returned, took off his clothes, climbed into the fountain then walked down the aisle performing a lewd act in front of the congregation that included preschool children.

KFYR-TV reports that Burdick pleaded not guilty Monday to felony indecent exposure and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A trial date has not been set.

The felony charge against him carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.