Woman killed in apparent shark attack off Maine, officials say

A woman has died following an apparent shark attack in Harpswell, Maine, on Monday afternoon, the state’s Department of Marine Resources announced in a release. The attack happened off the coast of Bailey Island near White Sails Lane in the town.

The incident happened at 3:37 p.m., according to the Coast Guard, prompting USCG officials to launch a rescue boat from south Portland. However, before rescuers arrived at the scene, two kayakers were able to reach the victim and help that person back to shore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once on land, local emergency medical services from Harpswell arrived and declared the victim dead at the scene, DMR said.

“Until further notice, swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals,” DMR said.

Click for more from Boston 25 News.