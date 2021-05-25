Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Louisiana IHOP employees come under hail of gunfire, 1 killed

The suspects' car had been stolen.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25

At least one person is dead and another has been injured by gunfire at an IHOP in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

The gunfire erupted at the restaurant along Siegen Lane around noon, WBRZ reported, citing the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. 

(Kevin Woolsey)

Two employees were taking a smoke break outside the restaurant when two masked me pulled up in a stolen car, got out and opened fire, The Advocate reported

(Kevin Woolsey)

One of the employees was killed during the hail of bullets. The other employee was injured, but remains in stable condition, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. 

(Kevin Woolsey)

The suspects' vehicle was later found burning in a neighborhood. It had reportedly been stolen from Ascension Parish.

The suspects remain at large. Authorities were combing with patrol cars and helicopters. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

