Louisiana hospital locked down after knife-wielding man attacks 2 nurses: reports

A Louisiana hospital was placed on a brief lockdown Monday afternoon after two nurses were attacked by a knife-wielding man who authorities said was on the run, according to reports.

The incident occurred at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. The unidentified man was last was seen driving an older model, green Saturn Vue, Shreveport's KSLA reported.

Two women told the station that their cousin, 48, who works as a nurse at the hospital, was fighting for her life after she was attacked by her son.

Police described the weapon as a large knife and said the wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

The incident led to more than two dozen police units being sent to the Shreveport hospital, which put out a "code silver" alert. A hospital spokeswoman told KSLA the alert meant no one could enter or leave the hospital.

The alert described the suspect as having short-cropped hair and he was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Ochsner LSU Health released a statement following the attack.

"Local law enforcement was immediately dispatched and hospital security initiated a Code Silver for the safety of our patients, visitors, staff, and providers. An All Clear was issued at 4:00 p.m. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will be sharing additional updates as available," the statement reads, in part.