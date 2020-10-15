Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Armed man killed in Los Angeles police shooting after pointing gun at group outside gas station

No officers were reported injured

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles police shot and killed an armed man Wednesday night after he pointed a gun at a group of people outside a gas station, authorities said.

The suspect walked up to a group of four people standing in the parking lot of a gas station around 9:50 p.m., Los Angeles police said. He was armed with a firearm and pointed the gun at the group.

LA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES PLAN TO ADD UNARMED CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM TO POLICE FOR NONVIOLENT 911 CALLS

Officers patrolling the area spotted the suspect and victims and stopped to help, according to police.

The suspect failed to listen to the officers’ commands, the LAPD said, and a shooting occurred.

The suspect died at the scene and a firearm was recovered, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No officers were reported injured.